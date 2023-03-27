Matching outfits by couples for wedding introduction is unnecessary - Socialite

Falilatt is popular and outspoken in the Nigerian Twitter space

An outspoken Twitter user, Falilatt, has opined that it is unnecessary for 'would-be-couples' to dress in matching attire for their wedding introduction ceremony.

She argued that the introduction ceremony shouldn't be a party but a gathering in the parlor where the two families get acquainted, without the couples dressing in matching attire or putting on extraordinary makeup.



She wrote: "My hot take is that, the introduction shouldn’t be a party but rather a parlor meeting with both families officially meeting for the first time with at most two close friends there to support you. other than that I see no reason y’all wear matching outfits for the introduction, hire a makeup artist, buy new clothes or even make it match when y’all just introducing yourselves to your family."



The tweep's statement caught many people's attention as they stated that it is based on the couple's preference and their ability to afford whatever they want to wear hence @Falilatt's opinion is invalid.



Read the tweet and some comments below:





queenjayhair: "Put your opinion inside tea cup and drink it "

db_naturals_: "Anything that satisfies them is fine"



callmedamy: "Why you bothered na your money them take do am"



askddietitan: "Their introduction , their choice"



chynatural_skincare: "Let people do what pleases them.."



pweety_lizzy: "These days I don't know the difference between introduction and traditional marriage. I have been to an introduction where they used hall and alaga. I was confused, had to ask a friend if it was still introduction or engagement."



KwesiVirgins: "This generation exaggerates everything and makes simple life really difficult for others."