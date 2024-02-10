Materialism turning most Ghanaian politicians and workers into thieves – Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, in the showbiz industry has stated that materialism is turning most Ghanaian politicians and workers into thieves.

“We have to always say the truth just the way it is. Most Ghanaian workers are indeed thieves but it’s not only Reggie Rockstone and the GUTA president saying that.



"It’s a certain kind of behavior which exists among most Ghanaians but ask yourself why they behave like that and it’s because we’ve allowed materialism to take the lead,” he lamented on Cape Coast’s Property FM.



According to the veteran musician, the quest to make money at all costs is making most people use dubious means to acquire wealth irrespective of the manner used.

“Irrespective of the way someone uses to make money we don’t care and we worship money but we don’t worship wisdom and acquisition of knowledge,” he told Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He continued “We don’t worship those who are genuine in their dealings but we worship money even if the person used politics to steal money for themselves and so everyone wants to use dubious means to be rich.”