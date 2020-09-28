Matilda Asare's 'Heroes of Africa’ wins 2020 Black Star International Film award

Actress, Matilda Asare

Ghanaian movie titled “Heroes of Africa” has won an international award.

The movie, which is yet to be premiered in Ghana, is already making great waves and it’s currently the much talked about movie.



Heroes of Africa “Tetteh Quarshie” is directed by Frank Ghabin Fiifi, Redford Kwame Fosuhene(Durex), and Iddris Saeed.



Kumawood actress, Matilda Asare is the Executive Producer and indeed her works were boldly written all over the movie making it a success and well-deserving of the award.



The movie won the International Film of the Year (odehyie category) at the Black Star International Film Festival 2020.

The cast of the award-winning movie includes the multi-awarded and experienced actors, Van Vicker, Kwadwo Nkansah “Lil Win”, Akrobeto, Kofi Adjorlolo, actress Emelia Brobbey, Emmanuel France, Adusepoku Bernard, and a host of others.



The Heroes of Africa will be premiered soon.



