3
Menu
Entertainment

Maureen Biniyam urges Christians to engage in sincere worship

Maureen Biniyam Hallejuah Maureen Biniyam

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Maureen Biniyam, a Ghanaian gospel singer believes that praise and worship is the fastest way for a believer to see a miracle, even in the midst of tough times.

"When we praise God, we are acknowledging His greatness and His power. It also shows that we are also declaring our faith in Him, even when things are difficult. This opens the door for God to move in our lives and bring about miracles," Maureen Biniyam said in an exclusive interview with this reporter.

Maureen Biniyam shared a personal testimony of how praise and worship helped her through a difficult time.

"I was going through a very challenging season in my life. I was feeling lost and alone, and I didn't know what to do. But then I started to praise God, and something amazing happened. The darkness started to lift, and I began to feel His presence. I knew that He was with me, and that He would see me through," she recounted an incident from her past.

Maureen Biniyam's testimony is just one example of how praise and worship can bring about miracles.

There are many other stories of people who have experienced God's power through praise and worship.

“Remember Act 16:25-34 ? …And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God: …and the wall of the prison shook as the chains fell off their hands and feet…

“If you are facing a difficult time in your life, don't wait until things get better. Start praising Him now, and see what He will do," Maureen Biniyam encouraged Believers of the Christian Faith.

Maureen Biniyam's music is a powerful reminder that praise and worship is a powerful weapon that we can use to overcome any challenge.

Her song “Hallelujah” which she will be released on the 28th of July is a soothing melody full of hope and encouragement.

If you are looking for a song to help you through a difficult time, I encourage you to listen to Maureen Biniyam's “Hallelujah” and you’ll be blessed.

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio