Maurice Ampaw descends heavily on Bridget Otoo over sexual misconduct claims

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Bridget Otoo

On November 9, 2022, Bridget Otoo attacked the Ghana Legal Council after a decision to not call Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor to The Bar was communicated.

Bridget during her rant on Twitter called the body hypocrites and in a separate post, accused the president of an unnamed body as ‘sexual predator’.



Speaking on Wontumi TV on Sunday, November 13, 2022, lawyer Maurice Ampaw advised the journalist to tread carefully because some of the things she says could come back to bite her in the back.



“Bridget Otoo, I knew you when you were at TV3, you are a good friend of mine. I know you, I interacted with you a lot, and I respect you a lot, but I never expected you to go to that level.



“You see, there is a level, [pause]...please, please, please, please, please, please, take your matters very well because where you are heading is slippery. You don't know when you will also be there? Those things will come and hunt you,” he said.



According to the lawyer, the statements Bridget made were serious and could land her in trouble.



“You say that he rapes children or he sleeps with children. Jesus Christ! Bridget Otoo, just because Ama Governor is being invited for questioning, you make this serious allegation against the leaders of the council?

“And you have these so-called Human Rights Activists, Ghana Journalists Association, and then some people who claim the media is under attack, and the media, there is no press freedom. When the media and the journalists, are concluding that somebody is a sexual abuser and is leading the Ghana Bar conclusively. She didn't even say allegedly,” he added.



