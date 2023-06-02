1
Menu
Entertainment

Mautour takes 'Asratoa' rhythms to another level

Mautour Mautour takes delight in making sounds from local instruments

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: Mautour Getour

It's one thing knowing how to use local instruments for pleasant sounds and it is even more beautiful when rhythms from these indigenous musical instruments are fused with modern-day beats.

One of such persons is Mautour Getour Mautour, affectionately known as Mawutor.

He is an accomplished African instrumentalist from Ghana.

He discovered his passion for traditional African instruments, especially Asratoa known as the thelevi shaker, at an early age and grew up immersed in their symphonic sounds.

As the current Administrator of the Pan-African Youth Orchestra, Mawutor is ardently dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of African music.

He is a well-versed instrumentalist, possessing an unparalleled mastery over the Asratoa (Akans), Kitsikpo (Ewes), and Koshka on the bustling streets of Ghana. He has also performed with Ghanaian musician Kubolor.

Watch the video below:



https://www.instagram.com/g3tour1/

Source: Mautour Getour
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe