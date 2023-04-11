0
Menu
Entertainment

Mawuli Gavor and wife attend event with newborn baby

Mawuli Gavor And Remya Baby Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor, and his wife, Remya

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor, and his wife, Remya, have been spotted attending the event with their newborn baby in tow.

The event, which was attended by numerous high-profile personalities in the entertainment industry, was held in Accra.

Mawuli and Remya brought their infant in a detached baby stroller, and the new parents looked delighted to be showing off their little one to their colleagues at the party.

Remya, who wore a chic ensemble consisting of black pants and a flowery top, followed her husband and greeted the guests.

Mawuli took advantage of the event to introduce his bouncing baby to Elikem and his partner, who are also expecting their second child, resulting in a lovely moment between the two couples.

Mawuli and Remya had earlier announced their pregnancy news on Mawuli's birthday, March 22, through a heartwarming Instagram post.

In the post, Mawuli shared images of himself and his wife cradling her belly, with Remya wearing a blue dress and Mawuli dressed in a white kaftan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku)



ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha