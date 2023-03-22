Mawuli Gavor is expecting a child with his wife

Remya and husband, Mawuli Gavor

Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor has celebrated his birthday with the announcement he is expecting a child with his wife, Remya, following their union in September 2022.

The couple who appeared loved up in photos, couldn't hide their joy at becoming parents. Mawuli had his hands wrapped around his wife's belly in their maternity photoshoot which has garnered several congratulatory messages.



"A year older. The best is yet to come. #OfficiallyOutnumbered #BestBirthdayEver," he captioned the photos released on March 22.



The actress's wife, Remya Gavor who is of Indian and Austrian descent made headlines when it was announced that she was going to be walking down the aisle with the ladies-man, Mawuli Gavor.



Following their union, Mawuli has constantly flaunted his better half on his social media pages.



