May God forgive my eyes - Moesha Buduong reacts to Okyeame Kwame's provocative birthday photo

Moesha reacts to Okyeame Kwame's post

Ghanaian actress and model Moesha Buduong has reacted to Okyeame Kwame's recent controversial birthday post.

In the post, the musician celebrated his 47th birthday by sharing a photo of himself wearing blue boxer shorts as he went shirtless.



Moesha Buduong couldn't help but comment on the photo, saying, "You trying to overtake me. May God forgive me my eyes @mrsokyeame. Happy birthday to my favourite Ghanaian singer."



Her comment although seemed both playful and flirty, touched on the musician's attractive physique while wishing him a happy birthday.



Aside from Moesha’s comment, the post has sparked a lot of controversies, with some people finding the image inappropriate and others praising Okyeame Kwame for being confident and comfortable in his skin.



Meanwhile, some netizens have questioned whether sharing such an intimate photo on social media was appropriate.

Regardless of the controversy, Okyeame Kwame seems to be taking it all in stride.



In his post, he admitted that he was afraid of getting older but now feels freer and younger at heart than ever before. He even joked about reaching the ripe old age of 100.







ADA/BB