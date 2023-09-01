May God remove every 'evil giant' from your families - May Edochie to well-wishers

May is the first wife of actor Yul Edochie

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has expressed gratitude to her fans for their support and prayers.

Taking to her Instagram page, May Edochie who is currently going through a divorce with Yul, prayed that God should remove any challenges or obstacles in the lives of her fans, just as God has the power to overcome any difficulties.



The mother of three shared hope that the God who breaks waters would come through for them and also expressed her love for them.



She wrote, “I appreciate y’all amazing fans for standing in the gap with prayers for me and my family. May God remove every giant in your families. The God that breaks waters will break our water. Love always”.

Aside from filing for a divorce, May has also slapped Judy, Yul's second wife with a 100 million suit on the basis of adultery.



Check out the post below:



