May Yul-Edochie sues socialite who 'photoshoped' Yul Edochie, second wife in family portrait

May shared a family portrait which excludes her estranged husband, Yul-Edochie

May Yul-Edochie has issued a notice of intention to sue an Instagram user for editing a family Christmas photo of her and her kids to include her husband's new wife Judy Austin.

Recall that in December 2022, May shared a photo of her and her kids on Instagram. Instagram user Sarah Chukwukere then took the initial photo and edited it to include her husband Yul Edochie, his new wife Judy Austin, and their son in it.



"Beautiful family. As it should," the Instagram user wrote at the time.



Writing to Sarah Chukwukere, May's lawyer accused the Instagram user of "defamation and harassment".



The legal document filed by May's lawyer stated that Sarah's edited photo depicted their client "as part of a polygamous family in which she is a co-wife", something May has made clear several times that she will not be a party to.



The legal document also stated that on a YouTube channel hosted by Daddy Freeze on December 27, Sarah, who was a guest, made some allegations that May failed in her duties as a wife to Yul and this made him take Judy as a second wife.

"The above utterances and innuendos from you were and are still false and injurious," May's lawyers wrote.



They then demanded that Sarah Chukwukere apologizes and retracts her defamatory publication.



If she fails to meet the stated demands, May's attorneys said they will commence a lawsuit against her and they will demand damages of not less than Five Hundred Million Naira.



May also warned in the caption that anyone who exhibits such behaviour in the future will hear from her lawyers.



