'May his tenure favour us' - Tunde Ednut's Instagram post about Tinubu anger social media users

Popular blogger, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle captured with Bola Tinubu

Popular blogger, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle who is popularly known as Tunde Ednut on social has been called out by some supporters of the Labour Party for his social media post-president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The singer who had supported Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party looks to have given up since a winner was declared by INEC.



In a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, March 2, he wrote: "May his tenure favour us" with a caption of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



His post has generated mixed reactions.



official_leczy: Tinubu Already Became The Country President Now Is Time To Say Positive Things To Yourself If You Believe Say The Tenure Go Hard For You He Fit Hard For You True True. Manifest Greatness By Yourself To Yourself

aimeeelaven: Tunde! If you have given up you know you can post without caption!!! People are on the streets, people are thinking and working behind closed doors!!! so if you cannot post something to encourage these people… post blank! Because whats all these! After using your platform to uplift you’re congratulating and conceding with your massive following!



azubuikeonyeka: As a nation, Our ability to move on quickly is not the flex we think it is. It is a traumatic response stemming from constant rejection & silencing of our rights. We have gotten so used to it that we no longer want to fight. I just hope we try our best 2 keep fighting



akawugo_samuel: We the citizens of Nigeria, we know we have done our part as we supposed to,but they are people who owns the country is a shame that after all set and done online he’s still,wins, all we need to do is to pray for long life and good health to witness the out come of it,God bless Nigeria my country amen congratulations Mr President Tinibu



dee1l3: "Godfather!! Package never tire una nigerians? Eye service for temporary pleasures. No worry your children will grow up and meet the Nigeria you men are currently destroying and by that time the poor will eat the rich."