May justice be tempered in Akuapem Poloo’s favour – Agyenim-Boateng

Former Deputy Minister of Information, James Agyenim-Boateng, has said that he does not want to see actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, sent to jail.
She was convicted on her own plead after she pled guilty to charges against her in court.
The Accra Circuit Court convicted her on publication of obscene materials and two counts of domestic violence on 14th April 2021.
Currently, she has been reprimanded and awaiting sentencing.
In a tweet, Mr Agyenim-Boateng who is also an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama said “I am not a fan of Rosemond Brown but I don’t want her sent to jail for her folly over that nude photo issue. May justice be tempered in her favour.”
I am not a fan of Rosemond Brown but I don’t want her sent to jail for her folly over that nude photo issue. May justice be tempered in her favour. pic.twitter.com/Kf56bjgRWL— James Agyenim-Boateng (@jagyenim) April 14, 2021
