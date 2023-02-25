'May our labour never be in vain' - Kate Henshaw prays as she arrives at polling unit

Kate Henshaw

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has arrived at her polling unit to cast her vote for the ongoing general elections.

The actress who shared a video on her official Twitter page saying she had arrived at her polling unit and had not seen any INEC official on duty prayed that their struggles to vote will never be in vain.



She urged people to also come out in their numbers and cast their votes.



She wrote: "Arrived... Waiting... May our labor not be in vain... @inecnigeria officials yet to arrive. Will be giving updates. Share yours too..."



Watch her video below:



