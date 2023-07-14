'May the gods kill anyone that will influence my daughter to do butt surgery' - Kanayo

Veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has vowed to descend on anyone who may try to influence his daughter to undergo butt enlargement surgery.

Taking to social media to express anger, Kanayo recounted how his friend narrated to him, a story of a young lady in the United States who lost her life after her boyfriend encouraged her to undergo BBL.



He said after the surgery the young lady had an infection which sent her to the hospital.



Narrating further, he said the moment her boyfriend arrived at the hospital to visit the lady, he ran out of the ward as he could not stand the smell emanating from the infected butt.



The young lady was said to have died days later as a result of the infection.



“I am angry physically and spiritually. A friend in the US told me of how a patient, a very beautiful lady came into the hospital after this butt enlargement, she had an infection and her boyfriend who caused her to do that surgery just came into the ward and was feeling irritated” This smell is stinking” he ran out. A few days later, the girl died from the infection, bum bum enlargement.

“If Bum Bum enlargement was profitable, why are husbands not giving their wives money to do it.? Bum Bum enlargement is like boyfriend/ girlfriend relationship in Secondary School, not up to the 3% end in marriage. Sadly, this Bum thing many of the ladies do not end as wives. QED @valeriekanayo @clintonkanayo @sincerelymontel @vintagedeluxeinteriors @mr.ebudon @ikileads”.



Kanayo who is strongly against the procedure, which is fast becoming a trend, has warned ladies against its dangers.



He, however, cautioned anyone who may try to influence his daughter, Valerie, into having her butt enlarged as he rained curses.



“On this note, anybody in the name of bum bum enlargement who will cause my daughter; Valerie, HolyGhost thunder! May Amadioha from Igbo land combined with Ogun from Ijebu ode kill that person,” he cursed.