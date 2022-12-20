0
May the good Lord keep using me mightily - Moesha Budoung

Moesha And Her Phone Moesha Budoung having fun with her phone

Tue, 20 Dec 2022

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Moesha Budoung, has appealed to God to use her in a mighty way.

In a video she posted on Instagram, the socialite sparkled in a stunning black sleeveless dress that she paired with a pair of black shoes.

Her Instagram video included the caption, “May the good Lord keep using me mightily, and I promise to always love God with all my heart.”

Sitting on a pink couch with a pink backdrop, Happy Moesha could be seen swaying left and right to the music playing in the background.

Moesha Budoung, who vowed never to dance sensually in front of people, tripped while performing a seductive dance at a Bikers festival on December 18, 2022.

In a now-viral video, the actress was donning a two-piece body suit, ran into a man and swiftly regained her balance before falling to the ground flat.

Moesha’s post is the second since she returned to social media after her hiatus.

