'May we not die in pursuit of our daily bread' – Jackie Appiah on Junior Pope’s death

Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has reacted to the death of Junior Pope.

Nigerian actor Junior Pope, died in a boat accident while on his way to film a movie.



He died along with some other crew members who were on the boat.



Junior Pope’s death has raised concerns about the safety and welfare of actors and actresses on movie sets, with several persons in the movie industry in Africa calling for the right things to be done going forward.

Reacting to the death of Junior Pope, Jackie Appiah, who is a leading actress in Africa, expressed shock at the sudden death of the actor.



The actress prays no one dies in their attempt to get their daily bread.



Her post read, “RIP @jnrpope and to the crew members. This is really sad. May we not die in pursuit of our daily bread.