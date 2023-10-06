Maya Blu on the rise with debut EP ‘Just Blu On It’

Maya Blu

Source: Maxwell Amoofia, Contributor

Promising female act, Maya Blu, is finally out with her maiden Extended Play (EP) dubbed ‘Just Blu On It’.

The artistic curation of melodies and rhythms by the Lynx Entertainment diva, makes this body of art, one for the books.



This 5-track project brings to light Maya Blu’s vocal dexterity and impeccable delivery as a rising female artiste.



‘Talk Too Much’, ‘Bad Bitch Love’, ‘Change Over’, ‘Antidote’ and ‘Owner’ are the songs listed on the EP released on October 5, 2023.



‘Just Blu On It’ received the magical touch of ace producer Richie Mensah and contributions from DJ Vyrusky, Joshua Moszi, and 2 Kings.

This new project is expected to establish Maya Blu as one of the top female talents in the country and beyond.



Her lead song off the EP, ‘Talk Too Much’ has already garnered over 1.1 million views on YouTube, an incredible feat for a new artiste.



‘Just Blu On It’ EP by VGMA Unsung nominee, Maya Blu, is available on streaming platforms