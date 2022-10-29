1
Menu
Entertainment

Mblaqque determined to conquer the world of music with astounding vibes

Mblaqque 23456.png Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Akwesi Boateng

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Akwesi Boateng, known by his stage name "Mblaqque", is poised to make a difference in Ghana's music industry and the world at large with his unique musical craft.

According to the budding music artiste, the old and current crop of Ghanaian musicians have paved the way for an upcoming artiste to achieve global stardom.

Signed to Imperial Avenue Records and managed by Fimenz Multimedia, Mblaqque seeks to showcase his musical prowess with his newly released single titled "Fallen".

The song, which reflects the theme of partying and love celebration, has received commendations from music lovers considering its magical composition.

When asked about the inspiration behind his new single "Fallen," Mblaqque said: "I am always inspired by things I see and hear, but real love ignited the composition of the song and I know people will relate to the lyrics in the song."

His magical composition of "Smile For Peace" in 2021 has landed him a performing deal at the 2022 International Peaceful Coexistence Summit in the United Kingdom.

Mblaqque added that this golden opportunity will broaden his reach and popularity across the African continent and the world at large.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife