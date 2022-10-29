Mblaqque determined to conquer the world of music with astounding vibes

Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Akwesi Boateng

Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Akwesi Boateng, known by his stage name "Mblaqque", is poised to make a difference in Ghana's music industry and the world at large with his unique musical craft.

According to the budding music artiste, the old and current crop of Ghanaian musicians have paved the way for an upcoming artiste to achieve global stardom.



Signed to Imperial Avenue Records and managed by Fimenz Multimedia, Mblaqque seeks to showcase his musical prowess with his newly released single titled "Fallen".



The song, which reflects the theme of partying and love celebration, has received commendations from music lovers considering its magical composition.

When asked about the inspiration behind his new single "Fallen," Mblaqque said: "I am always inspired by things I see and hear, but real love ignited the composition of the song and I know people will relate to the lyrics in the song."



His magical composition of "Smile For Peace" in 2021 has landed him a performing deal at the 2022 International Peaceful Coexistence Summit in the United Kingdom.



Mblaqque added that this golden opportunity will broaden his reach and popularity across the African continent and the world at large.