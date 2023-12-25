McBrown, Sista Afia, and all the stars that thronged ‘singathon’ grounds to support Asantewaa

McBrown, Sista Afia and Clemento Suarez

Some Ghanaian celebrities have trooped to the venue where Ghanaian entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa, is attempting to break the record for the ‘longest singing marathon by an individual.’

The likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Sista Afia, Clemento Suarez, Cina Soul, OB Amponsah, Lawyer Nti and many others have joined the scores of netizens packed at the Akwaaba Village to extend their full support to the world record contender.



In a couple of viral videos spotted online, actress Nana Ama McBrown and musician Sista Afia in particular, were seen boosting Afua’s morale.



They were captured dancing and singing along to her performance as she responded with full glee.



Some spectators also cheered on, while others joined in the excitement.



Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa had done about 30 hours of singing in her quest to break the Guinness World Singathon record, which currently stands at 105 hours.

Tons of individuals on social media have since thrown their weight behind the singathon contender, notably among them is Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



The vice president in a social media post wrote, “Wishing Afua Asantewaa Aduonum all the best as she takes on the challenge of breaking the singathon record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare. Your passion and talent shine brightly, and I am confident you’ll definitely make history. Keep shining your heart out. We are with you.”



Afua Asantewaa, should all things go well, is expected to reach and break the world record by Thursday, December 29, 2023.





EB/BB