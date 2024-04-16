McBrown and Stacey Amoateng spotted in Lagos for Becca’s mother-in-law’s funeral

Nana Ama McBrown and Stacey Amoateng

Two renowned Ghanaian showbiz personalities, Nana Ama McBrown and Stacey Amoateng made a graceful appearance at the funeral ceremony of Becca’s mother-in-law.

They were spotted at the funeral's after-party, 'grooving' while commiserating with the Ghanaian singer and her bereaved husband, Dr. Saani Tobi Daniels.



The ‘show-stopping’ event which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, witnessed a host of patrons adorned in matching fabrics, popularly known as ‘Asoebi’.



McBrown and Stacey Amoateng were also spotted in beautiful styles from the same fabric.



In excerpts of the video from the event, Stacey was captured addressing the audience and speaking on behalf of the Ghanaian delegation.



She sent greetings to the family of Becca’s husband and also sympathized with them over their loss.

Netizens, however, after spotting the viral videos, have shared interesting reactions on social media.



Some have commended Stacey and McBrown for 'showing up' for Becca in style.





EB/KPE