McBrown and Suzzy Williams were never friends, stop this agenda! – Movie director to late actress' mum

A movie director who doubles as a close friend to Nana Ama McBrown, Sammy Rasta, has reacted to what he described as a calculated agenda to rope McBrown into an unnecessary drama.

His comments are in response to the late Suzzy Williams’ mother's statements that McBrown should help take care of her needs.



Earlier in an interview with No.1 FM, Mrs. Cecilia Williams, while lamenting the neglect from some of Suzzy’s close friends, asked Nana Ama McBrown to help foot her rent, among others.



During the said interview, McBrown’s image was boldly displayed on the screen of their show which was then streaming live on Facebook and the presenter tasked the actress as the rightful person to take full responsibility for Suzzy Williams’ mother.



“You see this woman on the screen? Nana Ama McBrown, has to take care of Suzzy Williams’ mother. She has to put her on a monthly stipend. Even if it's GHC200 every month, she must do that. She has to take her as her mother and look after her. I know what I am saying. I know she will get to see this,” he stressed.



That’s not all, at some point in their discussion, Suzzy Williams’ mother claimed that there is an actress with a striking resemblance to her daughter, a situation which gets her emotional anytime she spots her.



She said the lady in question talks, acts, and even presents like her late daughter.

However, after analyzing these happenings, Sammy Rasta strongly believes that Mrs. Cecilia Williams is embarking on an ‘unpleasant agenda’.



She said, there is a ploy to create the impression that McBrown owes allegiance to the late actress or even stole her identity.



“What kind of agenda is this? Because Suzzy Williams looks like her? They said if the woman sees McBrown, then she starts to feel emotional because she looks like her daughter. So what? It got to a point where they said she acts and presents like Suzzy Williams. Oh! I have seen that becoming successful is another burden on its own. What has McBrown done to human beings?” Sammy stated in a discussion on PowerFM.



He also emphasized that McBrown and Suzzy were never friends, adding that they only acted in a few movies together.



“I am putting this on record. Nana Ama McBrown was never a friend to Suzzy Williams. Stop painting this picture. I was in the industry before McBrown started. She worked as a costume assistant with Miracle Films for seven years. I assisted her for four years before I went to the University. McBrown had no competition with Suzzy Williams. They only acted some two or three movies together. The movie that brought them together was ‘Remember my mother’s Heart’. I remember vividly because I was on set. They had no link,” he fumed.



The movie director further asked critics and ‘exploiters ‘to cut McBrown some slack adding that she did not have an easy breakthrough.

“McBrown was deported from the States to Ghana and there was a whole lot of noise on that. So out of frustration, she entered the movie industry. Nana Ama did not find it easy. She did not just wake up to success. She served and God lifted her,” he concluded.











