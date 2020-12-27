McBrown donates to Kokomba 'Kayayees' in Accra

Ghanaian multi brand ambassador and talented actress Nana Ama McBrown has once again shown her benevolence and love by putting smiles on the faces of head porters (Kayayee) at the Konkomba Market in Accra.

Nana Ama McBrown who was accompanied by her husband Maxwell Mensah, and her team stormed the Konkomba Market on Saturday, December 26, 2020 to spread love and celebrate the yuletide with the ‘kayayee’ and bless them with some items for the festivities.



Some of the many items shared and distributed to the kayayee which was dubbed “Mcbrown loves Basket” includes bags of rice, soft drinks, baby diapers, detergents, biscuits, among others.