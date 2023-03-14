McBrown had no proper education, we groomed her to become a TV presenter - Abena Moet

The decision of actress and television host, Nana Ama McBrown to move from Despite Media where she worked as the host of United Showbiz has triggered some people.

On March 13, McBrown was unveiled as the latest staff of Media General. The move has resulted in backlash from some staff of her former employers.



Abena Moet of Okay FM is the latest to drum home to the world all the sacrifices Despite Media made for the media personality who has been tagged as 'ungrateful'.



On the account of Abena, it took the effort of their media house to unearth one of McBrown's talents adding that she was groomed to become one of Ghana's seasoned show hosts without any "proper education".



"Nana Ama McBrown also known as Mrs Mensah has moved to Media General. I don't know if they do that often but they had a whole ceremony with a cultural display just to welcome her.



"For her to transition from acting to the media without having any proper education is impressive. Whatever goods she gives you Media General, just know that we gave it to her first because we made her a TV host. We are the ones who groomed her, the credit goes to us. We groomed her into a better host," these are the words of Abena Moet.

Meanwhile, Ola Michael has publicly questioned Nana Ama McBrown for leaving her 'family' to join another media station considering the sacrifices owners of Despite Media made for her.



“We have lifted you to a high pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, you have been reduced to class 1, we thank God,” he said.







OPD/BB