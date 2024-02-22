'McBrown peed in court' - Maurice Ampaw alleges, recounts Wontumi's defamation case

Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has recounted an instance where he claims Nana Ama McBrown experienced a tough time during a court proceeding.

It can be recalled that in 2022 after Afia Schwarzenegger spewed some derogatory comments about Chairman Wontumi on UTV’s United Showbiz, McBrown, the then host for the show, together with four other panellists were sued by the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.



Each panellist was fined GH¢65,000 following an Accra High Court contempt ruling.



Two years on, Maurice Ampaw while recounting the incident during an interview with Kingdom FM’s Fiifi Pratt claimed, “Nana Ama McBrown peed on herself when we took them to court.”



Ampaw, who was Chairman Wontumi’s legal representative in that particular case, made these statements while listing his achievements and re-emphasizing his prowess to his critics.



“Do you know the amount they paid? Fadda Dickson and co? They paid 3 billion. If I had not won the case, they wouldn’t have paid the said amount,” he further averred.

Nana Ama McBrown pays contempt fine for UTV panellists



In December 2022, A Plus took to social media to express gratitude to Nana Ama McBrown for single-handedly paying the fine for all five persons involved in the contempt case.



A Plus established in a video shared on Facebook that he was a witness to how McBrown opted to settle the over GH¢300,000 fine slapped on all of them.



“When the amount was mentioned, GH¢65,000 cedis, Nana Ama McBrown removed her cheque and offered to pay for everyone, Ama; you are brutal. When I went out of the court, I was almost accosted until I replied that ‘my Lord, we are going to take our cheque book and give the court money,” he said.



Background

Fadda Dickson, Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama McBrown; Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger; Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, alias Mr. Logic and UTV, were cited for contempt of court sometime in 2022.



The parties (except Fadda Dickson) were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi to discuss the merits of Wontumi's defamation suit against Afia Schwarzenegger while the issue was pending in court.



Fadda Dickson was added to the suit for being the Executive Producer of the show as well as the Managing Director of Despite Media.





EB/BB