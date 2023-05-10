McBrown reacts after being dragged into Nana Yaa Brefo and Kevin Taylor’s feud

Nana Ama McBrown has reacted to being at the center of Kevin Taylor and Nana Yaa Brefo’s fight.

Although she is yet to comment on the matter, she has reacted in such a manner that has compelled netizens to perceive that she sides with Kevin Taylor.



Nana Ama McBrown screen-recorded Kevin Taylor’s comments and shared them on her Instagram stories.



In spite of the fact that Nana Ama McBrown has an unresolved feud with Nana Yaa Brefo, netizens were shocked to chance on ‘peace-loving' McBrown’s post.



To them, sharing Kevin Taylor’s statements coupled with the attacks thrown at Nana Yaa Brefo, implies that she shares the same assertion.



Background



Earlier in a quest to defend McBrown over claims that she bought the over 10,000 views accrued on Facebook during the launch of her show, Kevin Taylor attacked Nana Yaa Brefo, a journalist who also thinks the huge viewership isn’t really a big deal.

Nana Yaa Brefo insisted that the yardstick for being a successful media personality shouldn’t be ‘lowered’ to a mere social media following or viewership.



“Them talk say Facebook number dey mean a lot, say e dey show say u dey carry the station so why u no dey give me same nos for Facebook or my fans u no dey love me like that or u dey talk say ma b) dam hahahahaha Charlie show me love u dey here plenty,” she wrote on Facebook in Pidgin English.



“Radio and TV job isn’t about Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. This has been the trend nowadays and it shouldn’t be like that. When I talk, you people keep saying that I am jealous. Why should I be jealous of someone who does entertainment and I don’t? We are not in the same lane,” she further noted during a Facebook live.



It was this comment that infuriated Kevin Taylor to the extent he launched a scathing attack at Yaa Brefo whiles describing her as a ‘hater’.



“You are hating on Nana Ama Mcbrown, why are you hating on her? Let’s be honest here, Nana Ama McBrown isn’t the best when it comes to presentation on TV. She isn’t the most intelligent lady to host a show in Ghana, No! She isn’t even a trained broadcaster, so for Nana Ama McBrown to be able to hold some number of viewership, you need to understand that she comes with something extraordinary the majority of you ladies don’t come with.



“Apart from the acting, she has been able to carry something with her that sometimes you even ask yourself what is so special about her that a lot of people follow her. It is something you people need to learn. Every individual has a unique thing about them. What do you people carry? Nana Yaa Brefo, what do you carry? Ponk? Lose stupid talk? You don’t carry anything, you are flat, you are not versatile,” He fumed.

EB/BB