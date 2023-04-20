McBrown’s post after Shatta Wale’s latest comments about her

After Shatta Wale’s reaction to Nana Ama McBrown’s exit from UTV, the actress has shared a cryptic message on social media.

While Nana Ama McBrown was the main host for UTV’s United Showbiz, Shatta constantly complained about the controversial structure of the show and McBrown’s moderating skills he tagged ‘poor’.



“Nana Ama McBrown is an actress, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting. Sometimes she can present and someone can counter her. Fada Dickson, I beg, I respect you and Despite so much because the innovations, the idea, the vision that you people have for this country is helping a lot of people."



“Please check your radio stations and TV stations. The programmes you are doing are nonsense. It's nonsense, it's stupid. We have boys from Legon who have some ideas. Let them bring it on board,” he earlier stated in one of the Facebook live videos.



A few months after, McBrown resigned from the show and moved to another media house (OnuaFM/TV), a move Shatta Wale has considered laudable.



“They worried the woman. They worried the woman; they gave her some nonsense pressure. Nana Ama McBrown, you did very well by leaving UTV to Media General. That’s what I wanted. Find your path,” he stated during a recent Facebook live.



Netizens have since been reacting to Shatta’s sudden ‘display of concern’ for the actress after lambasting her on social media.

Shortly after this development, McBrown made a post on Instagram. The caption read: “Don't fight your battle when you know the Lord will defend you."



The caption, according to some netizens, is in reaction to Shatta’s sudden U-turn after attacking her earlier.



