McBrown sat in her car until I left a program we were both invited to – Sally Mann on latest encounter

Sally Mann has recalled a recent encounter with Nana Ama McBrown at an event they were both invited to.

In an interview with Angel FM’s Ohemaa Woyeje, Sally was asked if she has recently bumped into any of her nemeses’, specifically, Shatta Wale or Nana Ama McBrown at any gathering whatsoever.



In the case of Shatta, Sally said they had not met anywhere recently; however, she recalled an interesting encounter with McBrown.



Narrating what ensued, she said she was invited to Piesie Esther’s Thanksgiving event where she was reliably informed that McBrown was also present but chose to wait at the car park.



Stating further, Sally said she was told that Nana Ama McBrown sat in her car until she left before showing up.



“There was a time I was invited to Piesie Esther’s program. It was the Thanksgiving service. When I left, I was reliably informed that McBrown was also at the venue at the time I was present, but because I was there, she refused to come down from her car. She sat in her car till I left. She didn’t want to be seen at the same place as I was and I don’t care,” Sally stressed.



Background

Sally Mann had on several occasions lambasted Nana Ama Mcbrown such that people wondered if they had some unresolved personal issues.



Recently, she was captured throwing rants at McBrown while describing her as a hypocrite and also shaming her for giving birth through an IVF procedure (In Vitro Fertilization).



prior to that, when news of McBrown’s exit from UTV hit social media, Sally Mann lambasted the actress, claiming that it was Despite Media’s Managing Director, Fadda Dickson who resurrected her career at a time the movie industry took a nosedive.



"Nana Ama was the face of several products but the core was acting which had collapsed. It took the special intervention of Fadda Dickson and the Despite Group to raise your image again as a person. We can't dispute the fact that the platform brought a boost...in my opinion, the person who benefitted more was Nana Ama McBrown because, at the time, her acting career had collapsed, Kumawood had collapsed!" she exclaimed on Power FM.



Also, prior to Nana Ama McBrown admitting that she went through liposuction, Sally Mann had already established that the actress enhanced her buttocks and did a tummy tuck.



“You all complain and say it secretly, but I’ve got the balls to let people know that Nana Ama McBrown has enhanced her butt, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. She knows I don’t hate her, but if she feels I’ve said something about her and she’s offended, I don’t care.

"You see her pictures, and all of you know very well that she’s done tummy tuck. If she’s not done anything and I’m accusing her, she has every cause to complain or have issues with me. In this case, she’s done it. And it’s an open secret. I just substantiate it,” she earlier stated on Onua FM.







EB/WA