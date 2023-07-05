Media in my time was feisty and controlled, but media today has gone berserk - KSM

Iconic Ghanaian media personality, KSM

Iconic Ghanaian media personality, KSM, has shared his candid views on the current state of the media.

During an interview with Citi TV, offered his unique perspective on the evolution of media while comparing the past to the present.



He highlighted the shift from a more controlled and cautious approach to a vibrant and sometimes unrestrained media environment.



Recalling the bygone days, KSM fondly remarked, "I think back in the day, media was more feisty, but feisty with caution. Back then, it was more controlled."



He emphasized that the media landscape during his earlier years was characterized by a careful balance of assertiveness and responsible reporting.



However, he acknowledged that the advent of social media had ushered in a new era of freedom for media practitioners.

Expressing his thoughts on the present media climate, KSM remarked, "I think the media now, thanks to the advent of social media, you guys have got some kind of freedom, so guys have gone berserk."



He acknowledged that the growth of social media outlets had given media figures more freedom to express themselves, at times going beyond the bounds of propriety and convention.



KSM recognized the vibrant nature of today's media personalities, attributing their exuberance to the need to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.



He commented, "The personalities on air are very vibrant, they are very, very vibrant because you have to be very vibrant to stand out."



Acknowledging his own influential role in shaping the media industry, KSM humorously added, "In my time, but I dare say, no one was as vibrant as I am or was. Let me brag small. I changed the face of the radio."

With a touch of self-praise, he emphasized his significant contributions to the field, recognizing the impact of his creativity and distinct style.



