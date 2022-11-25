Media miscontrued my 2018 comment; Shatta Wale understood; I respect him – Nasty C

Nasty C and Shatta Wale

South African rap star Nsikayesizwe David Junior 'Nasty C' Ngcobo has bemoaned how, during his media tour in Ghana, his comments about Ghanaian superstar artiste Shatta Wale were misreported and miscontrued.

He spoke on the subject in a rap freestyle during his time on Metro FM in his home country.



"I was out in Accra, media run for my album was turning into a mess, if you tuned in [to the interview(s)], you could guess," he began.



"They asked me if I knew Shatta [Wale], they said he's one of the best. My honest answer ended up being twisted up by the press," he charged.



According to him, Shatta Wale, being clement, "understood that, so there's really nothing there to address, but I thought I'd speak on it to put it to rest."



Aside the closure, he revealed he addressed the controversial moment to also "show that man [Shatta Wale] some respect."



On 14 April 2018, Nasty C performed his hits on Ghana's flagship music awards show; Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), as a international guest artiste.

Monday, 16 April, he was on Accra-based Starr FM and during the interview, said he was not was not familiar with Shatta Wale's music even though he had heard the name before.



“I have heard the name Shatta Wale but not his works," he said and curiously added: "I don’t know if he is a man or woman.”



This is the comment he charged was misreported and miscontrued and made to appear as a jab to the Shatta Movement (SM) leader, especially because he had eulogised his arch-rival at the time, Stonebwoy.



“I have to meet Stonebwoy, I love people like him. He has some positive vibes and he is passionate about helping people. I have to meet Stonebwoy, I really like him,” he had said, adding he was familiar with Stonebwoy's music.



Four months after this controversial media moment, August 2018, Shatta Wale and Nasty C had a friendly exchange on Instagram (IG) dissipating suspicions of animosity.



Nasty wrote: "Shatta coolin'" under a photo of Shatta Wale by his pool. To this, the latter responded: "Blingssss." Nasty C had released his 'Strings and Bling' album a month prior.