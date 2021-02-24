Media only focuses on ‘beefing’ artistes — Kamelyeon

Kamelyeon is a Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste

Kamelyeon has become more vocal than he was before.

The versatile Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste who released his debut EP “Rainbow” 3 months ago laments bitterly about the less attention given to his other fellow Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musicians.



In the latest interview he honored on Atinka FM in Accra on Saturday, February 20, 2021, he said:



“There are many very talented artists out there who are putting out great content on a regular and pushing across diverse corners. Many are organizing their own shows with no external support from anybody. But they are not getting the spotlight from the media. The media in Ghana only highlights feuding artistes within our genre and forgets the rest and blames us for not working hard. Not every artiste can do ‘beef’ songs or engage in a clash. Me for example, I have been releasing songs nonstop but I wasn’t getting the buzz until I entered the ‘clash’ zone and dropped counteraction songs then the hype was in my corner. We don’t have to do it this way because it discourages a lot of other good Artistes out there who don’t beef.”

'Rainbow' his 6-track EP released on November 13, 2020, has a fine combination of Reggae, Dancehall, and Afrobeats. With over 60,000 streams already he has shot 5 videos from the catalogue.



Kamelyeon got signed to an Accra-based record label, 16th August 85 Villa in 2020. The 'Rainbow' EP was released under the label with Elorm Beenie as the frontline man pushing the works and running his PR for the project.