Media personalities Shatta Wale has 'fought' with

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is no stranger when it comes to spats with other industry players in the Ghanaian media space.
From bloggers to pundits to music producers, these feuds usually begin with a critique of Shatta Wale which leads to a heavily worded reaction by Shatta Wale and escalates into a bitter tussle full of curse words and insults.
Let's take a look at some notable individuals that Shatta Wale has had fights with.
Shatta Wale vrs DJ Slim
Daniel Gyan Kesse also known as DJ Slim is a Kumasi-based radio presenter and entertainment pundit.
Things got heated after Shatta Wale dropped a diss track on media pundits for their unnecessary criticism.
DJ Slim lambasted Shatta Wale for comments made in the song and Shatta Wale replied with various tweets and videos on the DJ.
Shatta Wale Vrs Sally Mann
Radio presenter and entertainment pundit Sally Frimpong Mann has also been outspoken on the musician’s antics.
In an interview, she reportedly said most Ghanaian artistes are broke.
Shatta Wale didn’t take too kindly to that opinion, calling out for her arrest. Sally fired back, daring him to do his worst.
Shatta Wale vrs Arnold Assamoah-Baidoo
Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has always aired his views on the Ghana music industry including personalities like Shatta Wale.
The breaking point came during a live broadcast of the United Showbiz on UTV with Nana Ama Mcbrown.
Arnold had given his opinions of the State of the Industry Address given by Shatta Wale. The latter didn't take Arnold’s comments lightly and proceeded to throw a tantrum on set.
Shatta wale vrs Kwadwo Sheldon
Popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon is not shy to air his opinions on anything and everything, including the Ghana music industry.
A reaction video by Sheldon on the Meek Mill in Ghana issue led to a heated online exchange with Shatta Wale. An exchange that carried on for weeks.
Shatta Wale Vrs Zionfelix
Another popular Youtuber, Felix Adomako popularly known as Zionfelix has been in the crosshairs with Shatta Wale “Twice!!”. First was when Shatta Wale in an interview with Paul Adom Okyere on the Good Evening Ghana show where he tagged Zionfelix as one of the bloggers who usually peddle falsehoods about him.
Second was in the aftermath of the arrest of Mona4real, many blogs had associated her arrest with “fraud”. Including Zionfelix.
Shatta Wale, in defense of Mona, descended on the bloggers, particularly Zionfelix. Accusing them of spreading false news.
Shatta Wale vrs Ola Michael
More recently, entertainment pundit Ola Michael had come into the sights of Shatta after the former had reacted to calls by the former French ambassador to Ghana Ann-Sophie Ave to grant artistes like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy diplomatic passports as a way of promoting the entertainment, culture and arts industry.
Ola Michaels had argued that Shatta Wale’s character is not deserving of a diplomatic passport due to his controversial antics. Shatta in a heavily worded diss song had lambasted Ola Michaels and his wife.
ID/OGB
