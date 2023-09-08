Medikal, Shatta Wale to pray for Ghana's music industry on December 23

Shatta Wale and Medikal

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale in collaboration with rapper, Medikal has scheduled a day to pray for the Ghana music industry with their fans at the Accra Sports Stadium, myjoyonline.com reports.

As part of activities for the Freedom Wave Festival slated for December 20 to 25, 2023, the two artists will converge with their supporters to embark on rigorous prayer sessions to safeguard the music industry.



According to Myjoyonline.com, the 5-day festival will consist of the arrival of regional fanbases, a pre-concert with new artists, dress rehearsal for artistes, an exhibition of Shatta Movement merchandise, and the main concert itself,



The first edition of the Freedom Wave Concert in 2021 by Shatta Wale and Medikal after both of them landed in jail.



The Dancehall artiste went to jail after he feigned his death and shared false information with and intention to cause fear and panic.



Meanwhile, Medikal was also sentenced to jail over illegal possession and display of firearms.



Medikal and Shatta Wale's second edition of the concert was hailed by the public after filling the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium, a feat that is rare in Ghana.

The two artistes have maintained an amicable relationship in the music industry in recent years and have been aiding each other in varying ways.



Shatta Wale and Medikal have both collaborated to embark on projects which include the production of the ‘Cross Roads’ album which made strides.



BS/OGB



BS/OGB



