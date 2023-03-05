0
Medikal, Sister Deborah to release new single dubbed 'Cold and Trophies' after messy breakup

Medikal.jpeg Flyer for Medikal and Sister Debby's new single

Sun, 5 Mar 2023

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has made headlines with the announcement of his latest single "Cold and Trophies," which features his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah.

The announcement has sparked a lot of interest from fans and the media, especially given the history between the two artists.

Medikal and Sister Deborah, who were once a couple, have since moved on with their lives, with Medikal marrying actress Fella Makafui in 2020.

However, the upcoming collaboration has led to speculation about the dynamics between Medikal, Sister Deborah, and Fella Makafui.

In a recent social media post, Fella Makafui was captured without her wedding ring, fueling rumors of a potential rift between the couple following the announcement of the collaboration.

Fans have taken to social media to express their views on the situation, with some speculating that the collaboration could lead to a resurgence of the romantic feelings between Medikal and Sister Deborah.

"Cold and Trophies" is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating the new single from the talented Ghanaian rapper.




