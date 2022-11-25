Medikal and Fella Makafui's breakup; are the rumours true?

Rapper Medikal and wife, Fella Makafui

Rumours on the street have it that the marriage of rapper Medikal and his beloved wife Fella Makafui is on the brink of collapse if only it hasn't already 'ended in tears'.

This comes as a result of their decision to unfollow each other on social media and also pull down their lovey-dovey posts. The single act has raised eyebrows causing many to read meanings into Fella's recent tweets.



Some fans have refused to believe what they term as a cooked-up story to once again get the public talking.



It would be recalled that Medikal and Fella in 2020 pulled a fast one when they announced their breakup which was shortly followed by the release of a song titled 'Come Back' by Medikal and KiDi.



Medikal amidst an earlier purported separation with his soulmate back in 2018 released 'Ayekoo' featuring King Promise in honour of Fella. He confessed his love for her and took a swipe at his "exes who be taking a piss" at their beautiful and enviable relationship.



Whereas both parties are yet to officially confirm or deny the news of their breakup, Mrs Precious Frimpong, wife and mother of Medikal's only daughter, Island Frimpong, has been asking questions on social media.

"What do Men really want?" the young entrepreneur quizzed in a tweet dated November 24.



Her post was received with mixed reactions as some critics held the view that karma might be paying her back for 'snatching' Medikal from his former girlfriend, Sister Deborah.



It is good to note that Fella has denied the accusation and maintained that there was no 'snatching'. She won the rapper's heart on fairgrounds but as the saying goes, the internet never forgets.



Now back to the rumoured breakup. Could this be a publicity stunt ahead of a music release from Medikal or should social media in-laws be worried over the end of 'MediFella'?













