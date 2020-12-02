Medikal and I are no longer beefing - Strongman

Rappers Medikal and Strongman Burner

Winner of the maiden edition of the Next Big Thing in GH Rap music, Vincent Kwaku Osei known in the music industry as Strongman has revealed that he and Medikal of AMG business are no longer beefing as people still believe.

Both rappers were engaged in a beef somewhere in June 2019 after Medikal was awarded best rapper of the year award at the 2019 VGMA which led them to these rappers releasing diss songs for each other.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Night Celebrity Show on e.TV. Ghana, Strongman said, “Medikal and I are cool and no longer beefing”.



The two proved this by releasing a song titled “Bossu”. But in the music video, it still showed that both rappers were still beefing with each other.



Trying to defend himself, Strongman disclosed, “Rap comes with ego, and everyone sees himself at the best. Everyone will tell you they’re number one”.



He believes that, despite what everyone thinks, they shot the video as two rappers shooting their music video but, “the reason why people still think we’re beefing is that we released the song immediately after the beef and this is Ghana. People will just conclude based on what they’ve seen that’s why people think we’re not cool” he added.



Asked if Medikal was part of his top 5 list of favourite rappers in Ghana he replied in the positive and went ahead to list them as follows:

. Strongman



. Sarkodie



. Medikal



. Teeplow



. Currently it’ll be between Lyrical Joe and Armerado he said.