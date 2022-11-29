1
Medikal and wife Fella clear the air over their rumoured breakup

Tue, 29 Nov 2022

Rapper Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui never bothered to clear the air after rumours of their alleged breakup spread like wildfire on social media.

Posts from both parties fan to flame speculations of a breakup and after a long silence, the couple finally made a public appearance together to confirm that their ship hasn't sunk; their love has grown stronger.

On the occasion of singer Elsie Duncan-Williams' birthday party which was organized in one of Shatta Wale's mansions in Accra, the celebrity couple graced the occasion and were spotted in each other's embrace.

Bloggers captured Fella and Medikal's public display of affection and little kissing that flowed every time their eyes met.

The Frimpongs tied the knot two years ago and have been blessed with a daughter, Island Frimpong.

Watch the video shared by Flavour Tips below:



Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
