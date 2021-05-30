Medikal angrily walks off stage whilst performing at the 4 Syte TV Music Video Awards

Ghanaian Rapper, Medikal walked off stage whilst performing together with Kuami Eugene, Kelvyn Boy, Kweku Smoke, AMG Armani at the just ended 4syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 held on Friday, May 28, 2021.

His action has raised a lot of eyebrows with many wondering the reason for him walking off the stage to resume his seat, but despite his awkward action, the performance from the 4 other artiste went on regardless of the setback.



The night was also filled with great performances from the likes of Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Jamar, Kelvyn Boy, Kuami Eugene and many others.

Watch the video below:



