Medikal apologises to Shatta Michy

Ghanaian musician, Medikal

Ghanaian Hip pop artiste, Medikal, to show how sorry he is has rendered an apology to Shatta Michy over a misunderstanding the two had a few months ago.

Medikal and Shatta Michy have not been on good terms following a comment Medikal made.



GhanaWeb reported earlier that, Medikal had said that Shatta Wale had been a responsible father contrary to claims by Michy that her baby daddy neglected his duties. According to Medikal, Shatta Wale pays his daughter’s school fees, and that makes him a responsible father.



Shatta Michy, who disagreed with Medikal, confronted the singer in public questioning why he made the statement despite constantly stating Shatta Wale doesn’t live up to expectations.



The rapper, who graced his presence at Yvonne Nelson’s book launch in an interview shared how he felt about the whole issue.



According to him, he was surprised Shatta Michy came at him when he had no bad intentions against her, adding that it was his first time meeting Shatta Wale's ex-partner.



He also advised Shatta Michy to settle any grudge she has with Shatta Wale and try to make peace with him.

“I have never spoken about this anywhere but I just want to say I wish her all the best. She should find peace and I don’t think Shatta hates her or anything and if my friendship with Shatta is a problem to her, she should rub that off her mind because I don’t have anything against her. There is no bad blood and that was my first time seeing her and I was surprised when she came at me”, he said.



Medikal to show how sorry he was extended an apology to Shatta Michy if there had been something he did that he was not aware of.



“So Michy if you’re watching me, if I did something to you and I do not know, I am very sorry, I want you to be happy, take care of your son. You all should be happy”, he aplogised.



Check out the video below:





ED/FNOQ