Medikal confirms his twitter account got hacked amid mocking Eno Barony

Rapper Medikal

AMG Business signee and rapper, Medikal, has disclosed that his Twitter account got hacked a few hours ago following the trending reports on social media of him and Eno Barony throwing jabs at each other over who fits the best rapper category.

Following the hacker taking over the account, he or she made some very weird tweets which got netizens and Medikal’s fans shocked.



The hacker mocked rapper Eno Barony and further made other provocative tweets that are believed not to be made by Medikal.



Some of the controversial tweets that are presumed to have been made by the hacker are;





