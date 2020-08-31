0
Entertainment Mon, 31 Aug 2020

Medikal confirms his twitter account got hacked amid mocking Eno Barony

MEDIKAL BLUE Rapper Medikal

AMG Business signee and rapper, Medikal, has disclosed that his Twitter account got hacked a few hours ago following the trending reports on social media of him and Eno Barony throwing jabs at each other over who fits the best rapper category.

Following the hacker taking over the account, he or she made some very weird tweets which got netizens and Medikal’s fans shocked.

The hacker mocked rapper Eno Barony and further made other provocative tweets that are believed not to be made by Medikal.

Some of the controversial tweets that are presumed to have been made by the hacker are;



These tweets got fans bothered to find question if the ‘Omo da’ hitmaker was really the who was stating those words.

Later on, another tweet that looks like it was coming from Medikal himself confirmed his account was almost hacked.

