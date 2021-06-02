Medikal details why he walked off stage at 4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021

Medikal says he left because he was done with his verse

• Medikal left the stage during a performance with colleagues at the event

• The incident stoked controversy with people wondering what could have informed his decision



• Medikal in an interview said he left the stage due to an earlier communication from organisers



Rapper Medikal has shot down assertions that he walked off stage during his performance with colleague musicians Kuami Eugene, Kelvyn Boy, Kweku Smoke, and label mate AMG Armani out of spite.



A video clip that was in circulation a day after this year’s edition of the ceremony captured Medikal leaving the stage right after he performed his verse on a song a group of artistes had recorded for the event.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, Medikal clarified he did so without any malice.

According to him, as part of efforts to prevent an overcrowded stage, organisers informed them prior to the performance that they would have to leave the stage for Kuami Eugene to continue with his performance.



“I didn’t walk off stage to disrespect anyone…” he maintained. “It was planned that after we’re done performing that song, we were all going to get off stage for Kuami Eugene to do other performances. It’s a song we recorded for 4Syte TV. After doing my verse, I thought we were all supposed to leave but my colleagues were still on stage because they were not done with their part; I was done... It wasn’t a disrespectful act at all.



“I went to sit down. I wasn’t angry. If I was angry, I would have left the venue.”



The 2021 4Syte TV Music Video Awards was held on Friday, May 28 in Accra. Medikal’s ‘La Hustle’ was adjudged the Most Popular Music Video of the Year. He also won the Most Influential Artiste of the Year award.