Medikal disassociates himself from Stingy Men Association

Rapper Medikal

The Stingy Men Association may have attracted some big names such as Don Jazzy, Mr Eazi and even Sarkodie wants to be a part of the Ghana branch of the association.

The virtual association since its creation and has gained popularity among a lot of men online.



However, one person who does not want to be part of the entire shenanigan is rapper Medikal.



A fan created an ID card for him for his membership of the Ghana branch of the association but he basically shut it down quickly on Twitter making it clear that he wants no association with the group.



Medikal who is known to spray cash in Legon wants to make sure everybody knows that he is not stingy and has no knowledge or association with the so-called Stingy Men Association.

See the post below:



