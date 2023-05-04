Medikal fumes after false publication of him goes viral

Ghanaian musician, Medikal

Ghanaian musician, Medikal, has expressed his frustration over a false publication made by a media house about him.

The rapper, known for his hit songs, took to Twitter to lash out at the media house for not doing proper research before making false claims about him from a fake account claiming to be him.



He criticized the media for exhibiting no level of professionalism and misinforming the public.



In a tweet, Medikal said, “Some of y'all wake up in the morning, put on some cheap clothes, and spread some BS on national television without doing any research. No form or level of professionalism is exhibited here. When and where did I say this? My question is who de employ these people? Smd.”



The false publication made by the media house claimed that Medikal had asserted that Shatta Wale paved Burna Boy’s path to success and must be given the respect he deserves.



The fake account reported, “Truth be told, it's time to give respect. Shatta Wale paved Burna Boy's path to success. But some folks are too proud to accept. Lets give credit where it's due, and show some respect!!! Without Shatta, Burna may not have had his big break.”

However, the rapper vehemently denied ever making such a statement and demanded that the media house retract its false publication.



Many people on social media agreed with his sentiments while advising him to verify his account if he doesn't want more bad news circulating in his name.











ADA/DA