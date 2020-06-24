Entertainment

Medikal ignores Kennedy Agyapong’s advice, loses GHC20,000 on bet

Despite the lengthy advice Medikal received from Kennedy Agyapong a week ago, he still placed GHC20,000 on the bet and lost.

On June 13, the Assin Central MP hanged out with the hip-hop musician on the radio a week ago where he advised him to invest his money in real estate and stop spending on flashy lifestyles.



The “Omo Ada” hitmaker, however, went contrary to the business mogul’s expert advice by placing a chunk of dough on a FIFA game and went on Twitter to cry for losing.



“Lost ghc20,000 Fifa bet today,” Medikal revealed in a tweet.





He later disclosed that he would have gained GHC40,000 if he won, and would invest that money in ride-hailing service.



“I would have had some cool ghc 40,000, like I fi take buy some Uber car sef.”





It’s still unclear how and whom he lost the bet to.