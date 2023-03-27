0
Medikal is a greedy rapper - Sista Afia

Sista Afia Blue.png Singer, Sista Afia

Mon, 27 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia, has talked about claims that Medikal wrote a rap for her.

During her beef with Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz, it was alleged that the AMG rapper was her ghostwriter.

The ‘Jeje’ singer once again denied this allegation when speaking with MzGee on UTV’s United Showbiz.

Afia stated that Medikal never wrote a song for her adding that he never assists her when they meet in the studio.

Sista Afia also described Medikal as a greedy rapper.

She opened up that the popular rapper respects her craft and thinks she can do well on her own.

She elucidated that he doesn’t like to share his rapper.

