Medikal makes u-turn after dissing Eno Baroany; says he wants to do a song with her

Rappers Eno Barony and Medikal

Medikal has called on Eno Barony to allow him to hop on her 'Force Dem To Play Nonsense' song to do a remix.

The Ghanaian rapper was sharing his thoughts on the just ended VGMAs and at a point trolled Eno for missing out on the Best Rapper of Year Award to Kwesi Arthur before going on to praise her for her craft. "If you build your career with beef beef, na abochi you go turn," he wrote.



With one of his series of tweets about the 2020 VGMA after Eno dropped 'Game Of Thrones' to fire shots at Kwesi Arthur, he also tweeted "Make nobody worry, next year if I no win any award, I go help you guys Troll me, we went through that few years back, remember?



He, however, went on to say that "Yo! All jokes aside, Eno really de rap ! at a point I thought she had a ghostwriter, woman wey de rap like that" and in another tweet, he posted the cover image of Eno Barony's song with Sister and Strongman and wrote, " @eno_barony put me for top make we do remix er, your mind dey?"



His request is coming after he expressed his disappointment in the singer for lyrically coming after him and that saw him dissing her that she looks like a corpse. However, he wants to patch things with Eno who hasn't responded to his request yet.



See his tweets below:

