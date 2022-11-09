4
Medikal permanently suspended from Twitter

Medikal White Shades.png Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twitter has permanently suspended Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, or allegedly impersonating the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The suspension, made official on November 9, 2022, by the bird application, currently shows a blank account on the artiste’s page, with the notice, ‘Account Suspended,’ welcoming people visiting it.

This was after several social media users reported the ‘Stubborn Academy’ artiste for impersonation, giving the new owner, Elon Musk, no choice but to immediately take action and suspend the artiste from his app.

On November 6, 2022, Elon Musk shared a tweet forewarning users that he would suspend any account purporting other people.

“Going Forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ permanently suspended.”

Reacting to the post, social media users have shared several reactions commiserating with the artiste, while others have mocked him for acting ‘dumb’.

A user said, “Them say Medikal has been suspended by the new IGP of Twitter, Lmao you people.”

Another said, “If you give Elon Musk a chance, he go use you do scapegoat. Medikal committed himself y’all need to free Beno cos he was joking.”

Medikal was the first celebrity to be arrested under Dampare, As Twitter too get new IGP, en too take do Medikal, Obolo people ankasa dem dey pri,” another added.



















Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
