0
Menu
Entertainment

Medikal reacts to 'zero awards' at 2023 VGMA despite multiple nominations

Medikal Performance 2w.png Rapper Medikal

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper Medikal, one of the performers at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has bragged about how he gave this year's audience the best show.

The rapper who had hopes of winning an award ended up with nothing. He has described the situation as one of the biggest 'yawa' or flop of the night adding that he truly deserved to pick up an award.

His nominations included, 'Best Rap Performance', 'Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste', 'Best Hip Hop Song', and 'Best Hip Life Song'.

Sharing his sentiment, he narrated how his colleague, Eno Barony has made him a laughing stock despite his nominations.

In a tweet dated May 8, Medikal shared his experience while congratulating organizers of the award scheme for having him onboard.

"GREAT PRODUCTION BY VGMA, YALL REALLY SPOIL THERE, IM WATCHING THE SHOW ON TV & ITS AMAZING, GHANAIANS SHOULD CLAP FOR VGMA. THE ONLY YAWA FOR THE SHOW BE SAY DEM NO GIVE ME & MY SLAY QUEEN EX ENO ANY AWARD! WHY," he quizzed.

Medikal is among a tall list of musicians who did not secure an award this year despite their nomination.

The overall VGMA Artiste of the Year was won by 21-year-old rapper, Black Sherif.

Check out some videos below:













OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications