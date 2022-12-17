0
Medikal releases 10-track EP featuring 'Elon'

Sat, 17 Dec 2022

AMG Beyond Kontrol boss Medikal has released a 10-track extended play (EP).

Society features only one collaborator, Shatta Wale.

On the project released on Thursday, December 15, 2022, Medikal addresses an array of topics: he explains why even though he is a rapper, he often does commercial [dance] songs, he speaks about being banned on Twitter and he gives a shout out to Shatta Wale's online taxi initiative Shaxi.

Predominantly, production was handled by Chensee Beatz. Atown TSB has two credits also.

The 28-minute 'Society' EP comes ahead of Medikal, alias MDK's, long play (LP) 'Planning and Plotting' slated for release in 2023.

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Medikal and Shatta Wale are congregating fans at the 40,000 seater Accra Sports Stadium for the 'Freedom Wave Concert'.

