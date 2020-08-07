Entertainment

Medikal reveals Fella’s huge baby bump in new music video

Rapper Medikal has confirmed his wife, Fella Makafui’s pregnancy rumours in a new video which features King Promise.

Titled, “Myself”, the video features ‘Mrs Frimpong’ adorned in a white gown and strolling by the beach with her husband.



Medikal shared snipets of the said video on his social media platform today August 7,2020.



Prior to this development, the Ghanaian actress and her husband dispelled pregnancy rumours which have circulated in the public space for a while now.



Fella was constantly plagued with pregnancy rumours and some fans even claimed they once detected a baby bump most of her pictures.

Also, the likes of Akuapem Poloo earlier made claims that one of the reasons Fella got married to Medikal was because she was carrying his baby.



Watch the video below





